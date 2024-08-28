Southampton’s move for Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is ‘not dead but’ the Gunners will likely need to drop their obligation demand, according to talkSPORT.

Russell Martin’s side are looking to bring competition for the starting goalkeeping spot and they have been linked with more than one goalkeeper in recent weeks.

They were trying to sign Justin Bijlow from Feyenoord but that deal has collapsed due to a medical issue and Ramsdale is a target.

The England goalkeeper has fallen down the pecking order at Emirates behind David Raya and Arsenal will let him go on specific terms.

Arsenal will loan Ramsdale to Southampton, but the deal would need to include an obligation to buy set at £30m.

On those terms the deal is ‘not dead but’ Arsenal will likely need to drop the obligation demand for it to happen.

Ramsdale was heavily linked with Wolves but that option went away as they are now closing in on securing Sam Johnstone from Crystal Palace.

Whether Arsenal are prepared to play ball on a loan deal which does not include an obligation to buy remains to be seen.