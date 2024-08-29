Arsenal are holding off on signing the paperwork for Aaron Ramsdale’s move to Southampton, according to talkSPORT.

Mikel Arteta’s side have agreed to let Ramsdale join Southampton on a permanent deal which could see them net a total of £25m if all the add-ons are met.

The goalkeeper is standing by to complete the switch to St Mary’s, but Arsenal are not signing the paperwork required yet.

Arsenal want to replace Ramsdale and make sure they are not caught short in the goalkeeping department.

The Gunners have faced frustration when trying to sign Espanyol’s Joan Garcia as he will cost €30m.

Now Arsenal are exploring a move to bring in Neto from Bournemouth.

While there is no suggestion so far that Arsenal will not sanction Ramsdale’s move to Southampton, they need to bring in a replacement.

Saints will be hoping that is something that the Gunners can do quickly on deadline day.