Arsenal are looking at a possible move for Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto, a player that Nottingham Forest asked about today, according to the Athletic.

The Gunners are letting shot-stopper Aaron Ramsdale head for Southampton and want to bring in another goalkeeper before the transfer window closes.

They have been keen on landing Espanyol custodian Joan Garcia, but are unwilling to meet the Spanish side’s €30m price tag, which is the player’s release clause.

Now Arsenal are looking at potentially bringing in experienced goalkeeper Neto.

Neto has competition from Kepa, who has just joined from Chelsea on a season-long loan, and could potentially be available.

Nottingham Forest are also scouring the market for a goalkeeper and went in to ask about Neto on Thursday.

Neto was between the sticks on 32 occasions for Bournemouth last season and kept five clean sheets.

What Bournemouth’s terms might be for letting Neto go remain to be seen as the clock ticks down on the transfer window.