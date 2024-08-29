Aston Villa midfielder Enzo Barrenechea is set to fly to Spain on deadline day to undergo his medical before sealing a season-long loan move.

The 23-year-old is just months old at the Premier League club and is yet to kick a ball for them having arrived from Juventus at the start of July.

The Villans were keen on keeping Barrenechea but Valencia, who had been pursuing his signature, insisted on signing him on loan.

Eventually, a green signal was given by Unai Emery’s side and Barrenechea is now set to travel to Spain.

According to Spanish radio station Onda Deportiva, Barrenechea will fly to Valencia on Friday to undergo his medical.

He will then sign on the dotted line and will be unveiled as a Valencia player.

Aston Villa signed Barrenechea and Samuel Iling-Junior together for a combined fee of £18.5m.

However, when Barrenechea makes his move, both will have departed Villa Park on loan spells this summer.