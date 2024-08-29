Celtic will face an anxious wait to find out whether they can secure a work permit for Auston Trusty before the transfer window closes on Friday night, according to the Daily Record.

The Scottish champions have a deal in place to sign the defender from Sheffield United for a fee of £6m, having returned to the Blades with an improved offer.

The 26-year-old defender has been given permission to undergo a medical with Celtic tonight.

The Hoops will put him through his paces in a medical in London tonight to move the process to the next stage.

However, it has been claimed that Celtic could still face a big hurdle in securing a work permit before the transfer window closes on Friday night.

Personal terms on a five-year contract are in place between the club and the player and Celtic will apply for the visa on Friday morning.

But it is still unclear whether the work permit can be processed in time to register the player before the window closes an hour before midnight on Friday.

Brendan Rodgers is keen to pair Trusty with compatriot Cameron Carter-Vickers at the heart of the Celtic defence.