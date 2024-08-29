Orel Mangala wanted to join Fiorentina and not Everton, but Lyon have insisted on respecting the agreement with the Toffees.

Everton are trying to deliver signings for Sean Dyche before the window closes and they want to snap up Mangala.

A deal has been agreed, which is an initial loan, with Lyon and Mangala is expected to undergo his Everton medical soon.

Earlier today though Fiorentina entered the race and attempted to hijack Everton’s move for Mangala.

They look to have failed though as, according to Italian journalist Niccolo Ceccarini, Lyon want to respect the agreement they have with Everton.

Mangala wants to move to Fiorentina instead of Everton, but Lyon insist he must join the Toffees.

The former Nottingham Forest midfielder said yes to Fiorentina, however La Viola look to have left it too late to get him.

Mangala only signed for Lyon, initially on loan, in January, but the French side have financial issues and are open to him going.