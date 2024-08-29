Everton have an agreement in place with Lyon for Orel Mangala and have booked him in for a medical, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The former Nottingham Forest midfielder is a player Sean Dyche is keen to land before the window closes until January.

Everton have been speaking to Lyon, who are motivated to let Mangala go due to their financial situation.

Fiorentina are also keen on Mangala and it has been suggested they are ready to hijack Everton’s swoop.

The Toffees remain on course though, with a loan deal agreed with Lyon.

Mangala has been booked in for a medical with Everton as they try to get the deal done before the window closes tomorrow evening.

The midfielder only joined Lyon from Nottingham Forest, initially on loan, in January.

He made eight outings in Ligue 1 last term before the move was turned into a permanent transfer.