Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce have launched a double raid on Tottenham Hotspur to bring two Spurs stars to Istanbul this summer.

The Yellow Canaries are keen to back Mourinho in the transfer market and have done business with Tottenham in recent windows.

Last summer, Fenerbahce signed Davinson Sanchez on a permanent deal from Tottenham, while they loaned Tanguy Ndombele.

Now Fenerbahce want another double deal with Spurs as, according to Turkish outlet As Marca, they have made a bid for Sergio Reguilon and Giovani Lo Celso.

Mourinho wants the Tottenham pair bringing to Istanbul.

The offer on the table for both players is a €15m package.

Whether Tottenham will consider that enough for Reguilon and Lo Celso remains to be seen, but both are players Spurs want to offload.

The transfer window in Turkey is open until 13th September, giving Fenerbahce extra time to do a deal.

Lo Celso also has interest from Real Betis.