Liverpool are not trying to put together a late deadline beating deal to sign a defensive midfielder they have been linked with, according to the Athletic.

The Reds wanted to bring in Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad and were prepared to trigger his €60m release clause.

Zubimendi though rejected a switch to Anfield and speculation has since been rife over whether Liverpool would go for another defensive midfielder.

They have now been linked with a late move to sign Olympiacos’ Argentine midfielder Santiago Hezze.

The 22-year-old is highly rated and has caught the eye with his performances in Greece since joining Olympiacos last summer.

It has been suggested though that Hezze is not a player Liverpool are trying to sign now.

While the midfielder may be on Liverpool’s radar, a late bid to take him to Anfield is not something which is on the agenda.

Hezze won the Europa Conference League with Olympiacos last season, making nine appearances in the competition.

He scored against Aston Villa in the semi-final and assisted in the final win over Fiorentina.