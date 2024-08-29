St Gallen full-back Isaac Schmidt will fly to England on deadline day morning to complete a move to Leeds United, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.

Leeds have been keen to bring in a full-back and have been working to have a deal in place with Swiss side St Gallen for Schmidt.

St Gallen fielded Schmidt on Thursday night in their Conference League clash against Trabzonspor in Turkey.

Schmidt scored the first goal in a 1-1 draw, with St Gallen coming through the qualifier on penalties.

Leeds are now preparing to get the capture of the defender over the line on deadline day.

Schmidt will be flying over to England on Friday morning to complete the formalities of the move.

Leeds will put the 24-year-old through a medical and then he will put pen to paper to a contract.

Schmidt, who has also attracted interest from Werder Bremen, has been keen to leave St Gallen this summer.