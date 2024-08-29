FC Porto have blocked Liverpool being able to sign midfielder Alan Varela, with the Reds wanting to snap him up.

Liverpool have just added winger Federico Chiesa to the ranks, signing him from Italian giants Juventus for an initial fee of in excess of £10m.

Giorgi Mamardashvili has also put pen to paper with the Anfield side, but the goalkeeper will only join next summer following spending the season on loan at Valencia.

Liverpool wanted to bring in a midfielder in the shape of Martin Zubimendi, but he snubbed going to Anfield.

It has now emerged that they wanted to sign Porto midfielder Varela.

They made a move to take Varela to Anfield, but according to Argentine journalist Cesar Luis Merlo, Porto let Liverpool know that they would not sell the midfielder.

Varela was declared non-transferrable by Porto, who want to improve his contract, which is due to expire in 2028.

The defensive midfielder has played in all Porto’s three Portuguese Superliga games so far this season.

Whether Liverpool will go back for the 23-year-old in the January transfer window remains to be seen.