Liverpool are being thrown a curveball just a day before the transfer window is due to close with one of their Premier League rivals in for a Reds star, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Anfield outfit have just completed the signing of winger Federico Chiesa from Juventus on a low-cost deal.

Chiesa adds to goalkeeper Giorgi Marmardashvili as a new signing at Liverpool this summer, but the goalkeeper is spending the season on loan at Valencia.

Now Liverpool have an unexpected issue to deal with as Nottingham Forest are making a move for another goalkeeper in the shape of Caiomhin Kelleher.

Kelleher has been keen to move on from Liverpool all summer as he wants to play regular first team football.

If the Irishman goes though then that will hand Liverpool a huge problem with such little time remaining in the window.

The Reds would need to bring in a replacement for Kelleher as they would lack goalkeeping cover.

With the clock ticking, that will prove tough to do, but if Kelleher pushes for the move then Liverpool may have a big decision to make.