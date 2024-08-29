Newcastle United’s board are calm about the prospect of not making any more signings and believe the current squad can be successful this season, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Magpies saw a real scramble to raise funds before the 30th June PSR deadline that meant two top talents in the shape of Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh were sold.

Hopes amongst fans have been high that they could make up for it during the remainder of the window, with boss Eddie Howe wanting a top centre-back and a winger.

Newcastle have signed neither though and look unlikely to be able to secure Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.

Even though there are concerns from some fans, the Newcastle board are claimed to be calm.

They believe that the current squad should be able to be successful this season even if the club cannot sign any more players before the window closes.

Newcastle are aiming to return to Europe, having missed out on qualifying for any European competition this season.

They take on Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday in a crunch clash, before then heading into the international break, where there may be much reflection on their performance in the transfer window.