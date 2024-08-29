Nottingham Forest are to put in a big bid on deadline day to convince Liverpool to sell goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

The Tricky Trees are desperate to bring in another goalkeeper before the window closes and have asked about Bournemouth shot-stopper Neto.

He is now also wanted by Arsenal, while Forest have also been in with a bid to Liverpool for Kelleher.

Liverpool dismissed it as nowhere near their valuation of the Irish shot-stopper, but that is something Nottingham Forest are preparing to change.

They will go back to Liverpool on deadline day with an improved offer which is closer to Kelleher’s valuation of £25m.

Whether Forest can convince Liverpool to sell Kelleher remains to be seen.

Liverpool would likely want to bring in a replacement and the clock is rapidly ticking down in the transfer window.

Kelleher has been keen to move on from Liverpool this summer as he wants to play regular first team football, which he will not get at Anfield barring injury to Alisson.