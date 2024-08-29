Southampton and Burnley are considering making a late move for Lyon striker Gift Orban, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

With the clock ticking down on the transfer window, clubs are shaping their squads to see them through until January.

Southampton want more additions and are closing in on signing winger Maxwel Cornet from West Ham United, while Burnley boss Scott Parker has lost Wilson Odobert and could see Lyle Foster go.

Both clubs are now considering a possible late raid on French giants Lyon for Orban.

Lyon need to bring in funds before the transfer window shuts and it has forced them to consider selling players they would rather keep hold of.

The 22-year-old striker has yet to feature for Lyon this season and Les Gones could sanction his exit.

Orban only joined the club in the January transfer window earlier this year and made 13 outings in Ligue 1, with the return of one goal.

Rated as a top talent at his previous club Genk, Orban scored 32 goals in just 52 outings for the Belgian club.