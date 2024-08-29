Southampton are not expected to conclude a move for Corinthians striker Yuri Alberto before the transfer window shuts on Friday, according to Sky Sports News.

Saints have already agreed a deal to sell Carlos Alcaraz to Brazilian side Flamengo but their business with South American clubs was not going to end there.

They have been planning on signing Corinthians forward Alberto and have been engaged in discussions with the club over a possible move.

They have already seen one offer for the player being rejected but had not pulled out and continued negotiations.

However, the clock is against Southampton and unlike countries such as Portugal, Belgium, Greece, Turkey and Saudi Arabia, the English window closes on Friday night.

Alberto has also travelled with his side for their match against Juventude, which kicks off at midnight.

The logistics of doing a deal look to be against Southampton and they are not now expected to sign Alberto.

The 23-year-old has scored 43 goals in 129 matches for the Brazilian club so far and Saints are convinced of his quality.