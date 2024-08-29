Leeds United are keen to sign a full-back before the window closes and are in advanced talks to do so, but the player in question has just been named in his club’s starting eleven.

Whites boss Daniel Farke wants three fresh faces in through the door at Elland Road before Friday night ends.

Farke has been keen to introduce more competition in the full-back areas and Leeds are in advanced talks to land a defender.

St Gallen star Isaac Schmidt is the player Leeds want and they have been tipped to get him for a fee of €3m plus add-ons.

However, Schmidt has just been named as part of the St Gallen starting eleven to take on Trabzonspor tonight.

St Gallen are playing in Turkey against Trabzonspor as they bid to progress in the Conference League this season.

The Swiss side are taking the risk that Schmidt could get injured ahead of a possible move to Leeds.

Schmidt is slotting in as the right-back for St Gallen this evening, but he is also able to operate as a left-back.