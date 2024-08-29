Nottingham Forest are currently in the process of putting a winger through a medical check ahead of signing him.

Nuno’s side are continuing to work on options in the transfer market before the window closes until January.

Signing a striker has been a priority, but Nottingham Forest have failed with bids for Eddie Nketiah and Santiago Gimenez.

They are though making progress on a bid to land DC United winger Kristian Fletcher and, according to journalist Tom Bogert, the 19-year-old is ‘undergoing his medical today’ with the Reds.

Forest have a deal agreed to loan Fletcher for the season.

The agreement will also contain an option to Nottingham Forest to sign the winger on a permanent basis should he impress.

Fletcher has had a prior loan stint at Swansea City, while this year he has appeared 13 times in the MLS for DC United.

The American will want to quickly make his mark at the City Ground and convince Nottingham Forest to sign him permanently.