Stoke City are ‘working on’ a deadline day swoop to bring in Japanese midfielder Tatsuki Seko, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Potters are still in the market to back boss Steven Schumacher before the window closes.

They have now turned their attention to pulling off the last minute signing of Seko, who is on the books at Japanese side Kawasaki Frontale.

Seko was on Stoke’s radar earlier in the summer and they have now decided to go back to try to take him to the Potteries.

The clock is ticking, but Stoke now have room to operate after Josh Laurent moved headed for Burnley.

Seko has never played his football outside of Japan, but that could be about to change with a move to Stoke.

In the current J League season, the midfielder has made 25 league appearances, providing three assists.

He also helped his side to reach the last 16 of the Asian Champions League, with Chinese club Shandong Taishan putting them out.