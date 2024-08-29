Sunderland and Wolves ‘could make offers’ to sign a player from a Champions League club on deadline day.

Regis Le Bris is heading into a period where he will not be able to add to his Black Cats squad until January and, having sold Jack Clarke to Ipswich Town, the pressure is on the add before the window closes.

Wolves are also alive in the transfer market, with Gary O’Neil having seen big money brought in from the departures of Max Kilman and Pedro Neto.

Both clubs could turn to a side involved in the Champions League in the shape of Paris Saint-Germain for a reinforcement.

PSG midfielder Ayman Kari is the man that Sunderland and Wolves are interested in and both ‘could make offers’ for him on deadline day, according to French outlet PSGInside-Actus.

Kari is available to move and PSG would like to offload him either on a loan with an option to buy or on a permanent deal.

Sunderland and Wolves are not the only clubs keen, with Roma, Strasbourg and Como also interested.

The 19-year-old made 14 appearances for PSG in Ligue 1 over the course of last season.

Kari operated as an attacking midfielder, but he can also play further back in the engine room.