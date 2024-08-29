West Brom do not have to worry about a linked Premier League club looking to sign one of their top players before the transfer window closes as they are not in the mix, according to the BBC.

Carlos Corberan has had to wheel and deal in the market and has added the likes of Callum Styles and Devante Cole, along with Gianluca Frabotta.

West Brom are also set to land Mikey Johnston from Celtic, but there have been worries about Tom Fellows.

After finishing last season with seven-goal contributions in 33 league matches, the 21-year-old has started from where he left off.

He has made three goal contributions in the three matches Corberan’s team have played so far this season and is drawing interest from clubs from the top flight.

The Baggies knocked back a bid from Southampton for the player only on Tuesday.

It has since been suggested that Ipswich are keen on a move to take Fellows to Portman Road.

However, Fellows is not a player that Ipswich are looking to sign now and West Brom will not have to worry about the Tractor Boys knocking at their door.

Losing Fellows would be a big blow for West Brom and not one they want to suffer.

Ipswich remain on the hunt for forward players following a move for Chelsea’s Armando Broja collapsing.