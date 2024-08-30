Birmingham City are pushing hard to sign midfielder Tomoki Iwata from Celtic, according to Sky Sports News.

The Championship side have made significant movements in the transfer window as they are looking to get straight back into the Championship next season.

They have recently failed with a bid for Fulham striker Jay Stansfield but now they have shifted their focus to midfield.

Chris Davies is prioritising bringing a new central midfielder in and Bhoys midfielder Iwata is a player he is keen on.

It has been suggested that now the League One side are pushing their case to land the 27-year-old Japanese midfielder.

Iwata joined Celtic permanently last year but has struggled for regular game time in Glasgow.

Birmingham boss Davies worked with Brendan Rodgers at Celtic and Leicester City and their previous relationship could prove to be good help for the League One side.

It remains to be seen if Birmingham’s push will be good enough to secure a deal for Iwata by the end of the day.