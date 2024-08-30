Birmingham City have tabled a League One record bid with Fulham for the signature of striker Jay Stansfield on deadline day, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Stansfield spent last season on loan at Birmingham and scored 12 times in 43 appearances in the Championship.

He could not stop Birmingham from getting relegated to League One but the forward impressed during his loan stint at St. Andrew’s.

Blues have spent big this summer to get immediately promoted back to the Championship and they want Stansfield back at the club on deadline day.

It has been claimed that Birmingham have tabled a bid worth £9m to £10m on deadline day to secure a deal with Fulham.

It is a big bid for a League One club but Birmingham are pushing hard to sign him from Fulham in the coming hours.

If the deal goes through and Stansfield joins Birmingham, it would be the most expensive signing in League One by some distance.

Blues are keen to get a deal done and have Stansfield at St. Andrew’s before the window closes tonight.