Augsburg midfielder Arne Engels has completed his Celtic medical in London and will travel to Glasgow later to seal the move, according to Sky Sports News.

Celtic have been on Engels’ heels for quite some time now after selling Matt O’Riley to Brighton for an initial £25m.

The deal for Engels will cost the Scottish giants a fee in the region of £11m, which will be a club record.

While the two clubs continued work on finalising the move, Engels travelled to London where he completed his medical for the Glasgow giants.

The journey up north is set to happen later in the day though.

Once in Glasgow, Engels will finalise all the necessary paperwork before he is unveiled as a new Celtic midfielder.

The Bhoys had been working on signing yet another midfielder before the transfer window closes at 11pm.

They had targeted Alvyn Sanches but could not make progress with the transfer.

A move for Los Angeles star Mateusz Bogusz also fell through.