Crystal Palace midfielder Naouirou Ahamada is closing in on joining French top flight outfit Rennes on a loan deal after the two clubs agreed a deal.

The French midfielder joined the Eagles from German side Stuttgart last season but has struggled to get minutes on the pitch.

Even though Ahamada featured in 20 Premier League matches last season, he did not start any of them and he is yet to get off the bench this season.

The Eagles have been willing to let him go on loan this summer and he is on his way out of Selhurst Park, with a deal agreed with Rennes.

According to French daily Le Parisien, the Crystal Palace midfielder is on the verge of joining Rennes.

Rennes star man Benjamin Bourigeaud is set to leave the side and they are bringing in Ahamada on a season-long loan from the Premier League club.

It has been suggested that he will be in France today to complete his medical tests before he joins the Ligue 1 side.

Ahamada will be looking to put in good performances for Rennes to impress Oliver Glasner this season or earn a potential permanent move to Rennes in the future.