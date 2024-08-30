Crystal Palace have not ruled out a late loan swoop for Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah today, according to Sky Sports News.

With Marc Guehi staying at the club, Palace are under no pressure to sign a centre-back on transfer deadline day.

Chalobah is a player they admire and the club have discussed a potential deal to take him to Selhurst Park this summer.

Chelsea are keen to offload the centre-back as he is not part of the club’s plans going forward but his future remains unresolves.

Despite Guehi staying, Crystal Palace are not ruling out making a late play to land the Chelsea defender on loan today.

The Eagles have signed Maxence Lacroix from Wolfsburg but Crystal Palace are concerned about Chadi Riad’s injury.

He is expected to be out for a considerable period of time and Palace are considering bringing in cover for him.

They are weighing up whether to make a move to sign Chalobah on loan from Chelsea in the coming hours.