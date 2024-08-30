Derby County and Millwall are seeing if a late move to sign Watford striker Mileta Rajovic is possible, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

Paul Warne has just landed defender Nat Phillips on loan from Liverpool and is now looking to boost his attacking options before the window closes.

Millwall have just delivered attacker Josh Coburn to Neil Harris, but the Lions manager would also like more final third weapons.

Both clubs are looking towards Championship rivals Watford for a possible signing.

On the agenda is striker Rajovic and they are keen to see if a deal for him can be done.

Rajovic has been involved in all Watford’s three Championships games so far, but his appearances have come of the bench.

Two of those games have been against Millwall and Derby, giving both an up close look at him.

Rajovic found the back of the net against Millwall as Watford won 3-2.