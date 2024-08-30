Ajax could make a late move for Burnley attacker Mike Tresor if his potential move to Nice falls through.

The Belgian attacker was permanently signed by the Clarets only this summer and he could be on the move already.

He struggled to make an impact at Burnley last season which saw the Clarets face relegation as he failed to register any goal contributions.

New Clarets boss Scott Parker also has not given him any minutes this season and he is attracting transfer interest already.

French side Nice are seriously interested but there is an issue regarding the player’s loan fee at the moment.

According to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Dutch giants Ajax are keeping close tabs on Tresor’s situation and they could make a move if the switch to Nice falls through.

The transfer window in the Netherlands shuts down on Monday so the Amsterdam outfit are not in a hurry.

Now it remains to be seen where the Burnley attacker ends up this summer amid Ajax and Nice interest.