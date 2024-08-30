Everton have walked away from the negotiations to sign Lyon winger Ernest Nuamah, who is also wanted by Fulham and Nottingham Forest, according to journalist Harry Watkinson.

The 20-year-old winger has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League on the final day of the transfer window.

Everton and Fulham were chasing the winger until it was suggested earlier in the day that he would be unlikely to end up at Goodison Park.

Fulham were pushing to sign but ultimately failed to find a breakthrough in talks to sign the winger.

They continued to try and, together with Nottingham Forest, have been battling Everton to bring in the Lyon man.

The Toffees though have now made a decision and they have withdrawn from the race to sign Nuamah from Lyon.

Everton have brought down the curtains in talks with the winger after failing to reach an agreement.

Now all eyes are on whether one of Nuamah’s other Premier League suitors have the time left in the window to get a deal done for him.