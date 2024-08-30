Everton are interested in signing Newcastle United winger Miguel Almiron but a deal is unlikely to happen at this late stage, according to the Guardian.

Newcastle have been looking to move Almiron on all summer but have so far failed to secure his departure.

A move to Fulham this week did not happen and the winger has been rejecting overtures from Saudi Arabia since last summer.

Their failure to sell Almiron has resulted in Newcastle struggling to bring in one more winger but the Magpies star is attracting late interest on deadline day.

It has been claimed that Everton are exploring the possibility of signing the Paraguay international in the final hours of deadline day.

The Toffees are interested in bringing in a winger and are keen to see whether a deal for Almiron would be possible.

Newcastle have been prepared to sell him but a deal at this late stage seems unlikely to happen.

The Magpies have tried to sign Anthony Elanga today but Nottingham Forest do not want to sell as well with little time left to secure a replacement.