Everton are now trying to complete a move for Chelsea striker Armando Broja, whose switch to Ipswich Town collapsed, according to the Athletic.

The Tractor Boys have been working tirelessly on the transfer deadline to sign a forward and they held negotiations with players as well.

They have signed Liam Delap from Manchester City and Championship hitman Sammie Szmodics already but Kieran McKenna wants more depth.

They were working intently on signing Broja, but the switch fell apart and now Everton have stepped into the breach.

Everton have made an offer of a season-long loan with an option to buy set at £30m.

A deal sheet for Broja has been put in and Everton have until 1pm to finalise the move and sign the Chelsea striker.

Even if Broja does join Everton then he is unlikely to be able to play until the middle of October as he has a foot injury.

That is something that Everton will have to be happy with in order to finalise the deal.

Ipswich meanwhile will have to go with the attacking options they already have.