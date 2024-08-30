Everton are unlikely to sign Lyon winger and Fulham deadline-day target Ernest Nuamah, according to Sky Sports News.

The Merseyside outfit are looking at market opportunities to strengthen Sean Dyche’s squad on the final day of the transfer window.

A right-back is on the agenda but Everton are not shying away from the prospect of adding more quality to their attack as well.

Nuamah is a player the club have been keeping tabs on and Everton have made enquiries into the possibility of taking him to Goodison Park this summer.

However, it has been claimed that Everton are unlikely to secure a deal to sign Nuamah in the final hours of the transfer window.

Everton are not making a serious play to try and take the winger to Merseyside on deadline day.

The 20-year-old winger could still end up in the Premier League before the window closes tonight.

Fulham are holding talks with Lyon and are pushing to take the player to Craven Cottage in the coming hours.