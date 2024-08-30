Fiorentina have made an offer to West Ham United to loan a Hammers star and he is their top target on deadline day.

West Ham could see significant outgoings before the window closes, while they also want to bring in midfielder Carlos Soler from Paris Saint-Germain.

Maxwel Cornet could go on loan, with Crystal Palace and Southampton keen, and there are question marks over the future of centre-back Nayef Aguerd.

The Hammers are ready to let Aguerd go for the right price and, according to Sky Italia, Fiorentina have now gone in with a loan bid.

Aguerd is Fiorentina’s top defensive target on deadline day and they are talking to West Ham about him.

He has interest from clubs in a number of countries, including in Saudi Arabia.

And the transfer window in Saudi Arabia is open until 2nd September, giving clubs from the country an advantage over Fiorentina.

It is also unclear whether West Ham would accept a loan offer for the defender; it remains to be seen if Fiorentina attached an option to buy.