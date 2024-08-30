Fulham are finalising the capture of winger Ernest Nuamah from Lyon as Birmingham City wait to sign Jay Stansfield, according to the Athletic.

The Cottagers have agreed to sell Stansfield to Birmingham for a League One record fee in excess of £10m.

Fulham though have been holding off finalising the deal as they wanted to make sure they have a replacement.

Now they have an agreement in place with Lyon to sign winger Nuamah, who has already completed his medical in France.

Lyon will receive a fee of £15m plus add-ons for Nuamah, as Fulham speed to finalise the transfer.

With Nuamah in through the door, the expectation is that Stansfield should be able to complete his move to Birmingham.

Blues had Stansfield on loan last term and had made bringing him back a priority.

They had a bid of £10m rejected by Fulham earlier on deadline day, but went back with an improved proposal which was accepted.