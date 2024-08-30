Fulham are leading Ipswich Town in the race to secure a deal for the signature of Arsenal winger Reiss Nelson, according to talkSPORT.

Nelson is expected to move on from Arsenal before the end of the transfer window tonight.

As many as four clubs have been in the race to sign the winger on loan from the Gunners in the last few hours.

Ipswich Town appeared to be the favourites to sign the player this evening, but the race has changed closer to the end of the window.

It has been claimed that Fulham are now leading the race to take Nelson to Craven Cottage in the coming hours.

The Cottagers have been in the market for wingers and are expected to sign Ernest Nuamah from Lyon.

They also want Arsenal’s Nelson and are now leading the race.

Arsenal and Fulham would have to likely submit deal sheets to get more time to finalise the formalities of the loan swoop.