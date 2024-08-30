Ipswich Town are close to agreeing on a deal with Arsenal for their winger Reiss Nelson, according to The Athletic.

Kieran McKenna’s side are looking to bring in a forward before the transfer window slams shut and they are interested in Nelson.

He is a bit part player in Mikel Arteta’s side and only managed to get one Premier League start last season.

Emile Smith Rowe has left for Fulham, Eddie Nketiah is about to join Crystal Palace and Nelson could be following their footsteps in search of regular game time.

The Tractor Boys are reportedly working on a deal to bring the Arsenal man over to Portman Road.

It has been suggested that they are close to agreeing on a straight season-long loan without any option or obligation to buy with the Gunners for Nelson.

Raheem Sterling’s possible incoming to Emirates has opened the door for Ipswich to get their hands on Nelson.

The Tractor Boys will look to reach an agreement with Arteta’s side with two hours remaining in the transfer window.