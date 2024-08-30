Birmingham City are likely depending on Fulham getting in a replacement for Jay Stansfield for the deal to go through, according to the Athletic.

Blues have been working on signing Stansfield throughout deadline day and initially had an offer of around £10m turned down.

They have since had a proposal in excess of £10m accepted by the Premier League club for Stansfield.

Personal terms have been agreed between the player and Birmingham, but there is still a complicating factor in the deal.

It is suggested that the deal going through is likely dependent upon Fulham bringing in another attacker.

Fulham do not want to be left short of options and Cottagers boss Marco Silva rates Stansfield highly.

The Premier League side have been trying to secure a wide forward and Birmingham will hope they can do so to help the Stansfield move go through.

Lyon winger Ernest Nuamah is one option that Fulham have been working on, but the clock is now ticking down on the transfer window.