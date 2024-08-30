Leeds United target Max Aarons will not be leaving Bournemouth on deadline day, according to talkSPORT.

The defender has been a long time target for Leeds and they came close to snapping him up last summer, only for him to opt for Bournemouth.

Again this summer Leeds have been keen on Aarons and the Whites do want to sign a full-back.

That now looks likely to be St Gallen defender Isaac Schmidt and not Aarons.

Aarons, who has been available to leave Bournemouth, will not be departing the Dean Court club on deadline day.

He will stay and fight for his place at the Cherries.

The 24-year-old has yet to be involved with Bournemouth this season and will be looking to knuckle down over the coming weeks and months.

Aarons will have to wait until January for his next chance to move if he wants to stay within England.