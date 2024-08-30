Crystal Palace forward Odsonne Edouard is having his medical before he joins Leicester City on loan, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Steve Cooper has been keen on a new striker before the transfer window ends and he has identified candidates for that purpose as well.

They were interested in Ligue 1 attacker Mohamed Mostafa earlier today and approached Crystal Palace for Edouard a few hours back as well.

The deal was deemed to be a difficult one to do but they have resolved all issues and are set to secure the French attacker.

He is currently having his medical tests and then he will complete other formalities to join the Foxes, it has been suggested.

The Eagles are set to land Arsenal hitman Eddie Nketiah which would have seen Edouard’s game time getting very limited behind Nketiah and Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Edouard will be hoping to play an important part in Cooper’s side as they are trying to avoid relegation this season.

The Eagles will be keeping a close eye on the French attacker’s performances at Leicester City for the remainder of the season.