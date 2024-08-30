Leicester City have approached Ligue 1 side Nantes for their striker Mostafa Mohamed.

The newly promoted Foxes are trying to add goals to their squad as they are trying to build a team to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

Steve Cooper’s side have brought in multiple new faces this summer and adding a striker is on their wish list as well.

26-year-old Egyptian striker Mohamed is a player they are claimed to be interested in signing now.

And according to French sports daily L’Equipe, they have made an approach to Nantes regarding the Egypt international.

The Foxes have started negotiating with the Ligue 1 club to explore the possibility of bringing him over to the King Power stadium.

It has been suggested that Mohamed is not certain to stay at the French club this summer; he joined them permanently last summer from Galatasaray.

Leicester City will be hoping to reach an agreement regarding the player by the end of the day.