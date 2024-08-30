Manchester United ‘haven’t progressed’ in talks with Chelsea for their young midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka, according to The Guardian.

The Pensioners are on the lookout to offload a number of their squad players before the end of the transfer window later tonight.

Chukwuemeka is one of those being linked with leaving, with Chelsea’s fellow Premier League side Manchester United exploring a possible deal.

In fact, the Red Devils held talks with Enzo Maresca’s side this week with the potential for it being either a separate transfer or as part of the deal to take Jado Sancho the other way.

However, with just a few hours remaining for the transfer window to close though, talks between the two clubs have not progressed.

It now remains to be seen whether some late movements are made in taking the player to Old Trafford.

Chukwuemeka, who joined Chelsea from Aston Villa in August 2022, played just nine Premier League matches under Mauricio Pochettino last season.

He wants regular first-team football this season and a move away from Chelsea could hand him that.