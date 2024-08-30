Manchester United remain optimistic about doing a deal to move Jadon Sancho to Chelsea before the window closes tonight in less than two hours, according to Fussball.news.

Chelsea and Manchester United are locked in talks over a deal to take the winger to Stamford Bridge in the coming hours.

The two clubs are discussing a deal that would see the winger join Chelsea on loan with an obligation to buy.

Manchester United are reportedly being tough during negotiations and want to ensure his departure on their terms.

Chelsea are of the opinion that the deal is now down to Manchester United and Sancho accepting the terms on offer.

The negotiations are still ongoing and the player is keen on the move to Chelsea in the coming hours.

Time is running out but Manchester United are claimed to be confident that a deal will go through.

The club are still expecting Sancho to complete the move to Chelsea before the window closes.