Middlesbrough are poised to beat Hull City to the signature of Liverpool winger Ben Doak, according to The Times.

The 18-year-old winger impressed during pre-season with the Liverpool first-team but is unlikely to get many opportunities this term.

Liverpool have been looking to find a club to loan him out to in the ongoing summer transfer window.

Several Championship sides are interested in getting their hands on him with Middlesbrough and Hull leading the race to sign the teenager.

However, it has been claimed that Boro are set to win the race to secure the signature of Doak.

A loan agreement is in place between the two clubs for the winger to join the Teesside outfit on loan.

Doak is set to undergo a medical and sign a loan contract with the club in the coming hours.

Liverpool are hopeful that the winger gets enough game time at Boro this season to aid his development.