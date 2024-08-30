Middlesbrough hitman Emmanuel Latte-Lath has not travelled with the Boro squad to face Cardiff City as he wants the club to speak to Ipswich Town about a move, according to the Daily Mail.

Ipswich have been trying to put a deal in place to sign Latte-Lath as they want to boost their attacking options before the window closes.

Chelsea’s Armando Broja remains an option, but he is currently sidelined and could be out until October.

Now Latte-Lath is putting pressure on Middlesbrough to do business with Ipswich.

He has not travelled with the Middlesbrough squad for their game against Cardiff in the Championship.

It is suggested that Ipswich put a bid of £20m on the table for the striker on Thursday.

Boro are reluctant to lose Latte-Lath, but it remains to be seen how they now cope with the situation.

The striker appears keen to make the step up to the Premier League with Ipswich.