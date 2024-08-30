Millwall attacking midfielder Zian Flemming has travelled to Burnley as the Clarets look to beat the clock to his signing tonight, according to the Daily Mirror.

Burnley have been trying all day to secure a deal for the signature of Millwall attacking midfielder.

The Lions rejected multiple offers from the Clarets and were under no pressure to sell the attacking midfielder on the final day of the window.

However, it has been claimed that a deal is now in place between the two clubs for Flemming’s proposed transfer to Burnley.

The midfielder has travelled to Burnley to complete the formalities of the transfer, including passing a medical and signing a contract.

However, Burnley are now facing a race against time to complete the formalities of the transfer.

With literally minutes left in the window, it is unclear whether Burnley can register Flemming in time.

Unlike the Premier League, EFL clubs do not have the facility of submitting deal sheets that would have given a few more hours to get through the formalities.