Newcastle United’s swoop for their key transfer target on deadline day is ‘not progressing’ and is now deemed unlikely to happen, according to the BBC.

Magpies boss Eddie Howe has been clear about the need for the club to add another centre-back before the window slams shut.

The club did land Lloyd Kelly earlier this summer, but Howe wants another centre-back amid long term injuries to Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles.

Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi has been their top target, but talks for the player have dragged on for several weeks with no agreement in sight.

That is not set to change on deadline day as talks are ‘not progressing’ and Guehi is set to stay put.

Palace are not eager to sell an England centre-back for a price they believe does not reflect his value.

An injury suffered by Eagles defender Chadi Riad has also made selling Guehi a more difficult proposition to swallow at Selhurst Park.

Newcastle have been looking at alternatives to Guehi, but the jury is out on whether they can land any.