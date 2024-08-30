Southampton are closing in on a deal to sign out-of-favour Newcastle United winger Ryan Fraser on transfer deadline day, according to Sky Sports News.

Fraser is in the final year of his contract at Newcastle and has not been part of Eddie Howe’s plans going forward.

The winger has agreed a deal in principle to leave the Magpies this summer and he is now set to move on today.

It has been claimed that Southampton are now close to agreeing on a deal to sign the winger in the coming hours.

An agreement is close between the player and the Saints who are keen to add his experience to their squad.

Fraser will still have to sort out a few pending issues with Newcastle regarding his exit from the club.

However, he is likely to become the second deadline-day signing for Southampton in the coming hours.

Fraser scored 24 goals and registered 30 assists in 208 appearances for Newcastle and is an experienced campaigner in the Premier League.