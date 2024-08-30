Raheem Sterling has now arrived at Arsenal’s training ground as he closes in on a move, according to Sky Sports News.

The winger has no future at Chelsea and has been told that he will not feature at Stamford Bridge this season if he does not move.

He has been keen to make sure he stays in England to try to push to win back his spot in the Three Lions squad.

Manchester United emerged as a possible option for Sterling, but it quickly became apparent that Arsenal was the most likely move.

Sterling is now set to complete a loan move to Arsenal.

He has arrived at the Gunners’ training ground as Arsenal try to push through the move before the window closes.

Arsenal can put in a Premier League deal-sheet to buy themselves more time to complete the move.

If the winger can come through the medical tests and finalise any remaining details, he can complete the loan move.