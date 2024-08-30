Rangers have pulled the plug on signing Southampton winger Sam Edozie as they sign Sassuolo’s Nedim Bajrami instead, according to talkSPORT.

The Gers have been pushing to bring in Edozie on a loan deal from the Premier League side and battling the clock in the process.

Edozie did look set to head north of the border, but that will now not happen.

The Gers have pulled the plug on the move for Edozie and do not intend to sign him.

Instead they have just snapped up Sassuolo’s Bajrami.

The Albania international is a player that Rangers have been keen to sign, but Sassuolo were not willing sellers.

They have though relented and Bajrami will continue his career at Ibrox.

Rangers are forking out a fee of £3.4m to bring over the midfielder and will look for him to hit the ground running.