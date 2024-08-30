Southampton winger Sam Edozie’s loan move to Rangers is ‘touch and go’ given the limited period of time available to conclude the move, according to the Daily Echo.

The Glasgow giants took their overall number of summer signing to ten with the announcement of a loan deal for Neraysho Kasanwirjo.

They are not yet done though, with efforts still being made to sign more players before the transfer window closes at 11pm.

While central midfield is an area that is being put in focus with a deal for Sassuolo star Nedim Bajrami being worked upon, Philippe Clement is also targeting the signing of a winger.

A move for Southampton’s 21-year-old winger Edozie is being worked on.

However, the deal will be ‘touch and go’ given the limited period of time that remains available.

If it finally goes through, Edozie will spend the 2024/25 season on loan in Glasgow.

He moved to St Mary’s in the summer of 2022 from Manchester City and has managed 63 appearances so far for the Saints, making nine goal contributions.